More PC performance than you thought possible with AVG TuneUp 2024 Make old PCs last longer and new PCs perform even better with AVG TuneUp 2024. Our PC optimization tool can speed up your PC and improve its performance thanks to a revamped sleep mode technology. In addition, there are cleanup functions for drives and browsers. Want more? Read more. The award-winning tuning software with over 35 tools that fixes, speeds up, cleans up and extends your PC's battery life. IMPORTANT! Platforms: Operating Systems: 1 device ✖ 3 devices ✖ ✖ ✖ 5 devices ✖ ✖ ✖ 10 devices ✖ ✖ ✖ IMPROVED FOR 2024 AVG TuneUp 2024 Automatically repairs and maintains your PC Tired of errors, crashes and freezing systems? AVG's improved automatic maintenance optimizes your PC for you every week, so you can simply enjoy better performance around the clock. Buy AVG TuneUp 2024 cheap now at Blitzhandel24. Faster computing performance, significantly fewer crashes and dropouts More memory, longer battery life A significantly faster startup and shutdown Eliminating a wide range of computer problems - on all types of devices Use AVG Cleaner PRO on Android phones and tablets Automatically cleans your registry If you want your Windows operating system to work as it should and avoid errors and crashes, let AVG TuneUp 2024 identify problems in your registry and fix them automatically. Maintains your PC with automatic maintenance Our automatic maintenance cleans up browser traces, tracking cookies, cache files, and program leftovers for more disk space. IMPROVED Speed up and optimize your PC If your PC takes too much time to boot, their programs run slowly, games jerk and websites take forever to load, AVG TuneUp 2024 is for you. Yes, it really works. Here's how: Optimize your PC with sleep mode Installed programs slow down your by wasting your PC's memory and CPU resources. Our completely redesigned sleep mode puts them to sleep and wakes them up only when they are really needed. NEW Remove bloatware and junk programs with AVG TuneUP 2024 Old programs you no longer need, toolbars and trial versions, software pre-installed on your PC... all this takes up space and can eventually trigger problems. Find and remove unwanted software with Software Uninstaller Our Software Uninstaller detects bloatware and helps you remove it, which also applies to programs you no longer use and had completely forgotten about. IMPROVED Free up speaker space and clean up over 200 apps with AVG TuneUP 2024 From day one, junk accumulates on your PC: Windows file debris, data junk from the Internet, and file debris from your own programs. You don't need or want all that, it just takes up disk space and can eventually lead to problems. We have the solutions for you: Give your hard drive a deep clean with Disk Cleaner From files of the installation program to the cache. From old backups to temporary system files. They have all done their duty and are now just ballast. That's why we clean them up and make room for the important stuff. Easier and faster browsing with Browser Cleaner AVG TuneUp 2024 Purchase and no Temporary data and leftovers from online activities? That's over. We remove the files that Internet Explorer, Chrome, Firefox, etc. do not get rid of themselves. The result? A lighter, faster and more reliable browser. NEW Updates all your programs with one click Prevent security issues, bugs and annoying installers: AVG TuneUp 2024's Software Updater checks your installed software like Java, VLC and Skype and easily updates them to the latest, greatest versions. The trouble-free software updater Wine gets better and better as it ages. This is not true for software. Our Software Updater works fully automatically and supports updates for more than 50 of the most popular apps - with regular additions! The award-winning tuning software with over 35 tools that fixes, speeds up, cleans up your PC and extends battery life. More speed, fewer crashes AVG TuneUp 2024 unleashes the full potential of your Windows PC by prioritizing active apps to increase speed and fixing issues that slow it down. The smartest cleaner Deep cleaning your hard drive eliminates data junk from over 230 applications as well as file duplicates. This also ensures that your browser does not take up too many resources. Software Updater Keeps important and frequently used software up to date. Program Deactivator Silences inactive apps to free up processing power. AVG Cleaner PRO for AndroidTM Extends battery life and removes data junk, corrupt, blurry or duplicate photos to free up storage space. Automatic Maintenance Performs routine maintenance tasks. Drive Defrag Provides faster access to your hard drive. Automatic Cleaning Updates Ensures optimal cleaning with automatic updates. StartUp Manager Makes your computer boot up faster. Economy Mode Provides longer battery life. Live Optimization Prioritizes processes for optimal performan...