Buy asianpacificnews.com ?
We are moving the project asianpacificnews.com . Are you interested in buying the domain asianpacificnews.com ?
Please send us an email to domain@kv-gmbh.de or call us: +49 541 76012653.
Products about news4:
Bitdefender Total Security, Multi Device
Bitdefender Total Security, Multi Device
Bitdefender Total Security 2021: Buy and put a stop to threats. Viruses, malware, Trojans, phishing attacks on online banking. The list of threats from the far reaches of the Internet is long. Users who buy Bitdefender Total Security 2021 are not defenseless against the new threats of our time. With the latest version of the award-winning security software installed on over 500 million systems worldwide, Bitdefender gives threats no chance. Bitdefender uses a cross-platform approach and protects not only Windows PCs and Mac OS X devices, but also mobile devices with Android or iOS. Users who rely on Bitdefender Total Security 2021 thus protect up to ten devices for the period of one year with a reliable complete protection. Innovations in Bitdefender 2021 The first major innovation is the completely redesigned dashboard, which catches the eye as soon as you start the program. As soon as you open the software, the status of all devices protected with Bitdefender appears, and no longer just the status of the device currently in use. In addition to the ergonomic redesign of the buttons for the most frequently used functions, the integrated news feed is particularly interesting. This is one of the ways the program delivers the most important information about new malware that is wreaking havoc on the Internet. The vulnerability scan has also been revised, which warns of entry points for attacks and reveals existing security holes, e.g. in Windows accounts. A particularly practical feature is that the software immediately displays an explanation and risk assessment for each vulnerability identified by the vulnerability scan. Another new feature is the optimized protection against so-called "fileless attacks". This term refers to attacks that do not target easily accessible system components, but rather those that are difficult to access, such as RAM, in order to circumvent file scanning technologies. Bitdefender Total Security 2021 - all advantages from one source Saving resources: A good security software should protect the system in the best possible way without slowing it down. This is exactly the case with the new version of Bitdefender, because on the one hand the software makes do with a minimum of system resources. On the other hand, internal tools support the optimization of computers and mobile devices to release the maximum performance for a smooth system operation. Phishing protection: As more and more payments are made online, financial crime is increasingly moving online. Thanks to advanced phishing protection, Bitdefender not only warns you of dangers, but also automatically blocks dubious offers and deceptive-looking fake websites. Credit card numbers, passwords and financial data are therefore safe when shopping and banking online. Protected online banking: Speaking of online banking. Those who conduct their financial transactions online benefit not only from phishing protection. A browser that is specially protected against fraud attempts enables, according to the motto "twice is better", not only secure online banking but also secure online shopping. Flexible modes: Bitdefender 2021 automatically detects whether the device in question is currently playing, working or watching a movie. Users can therefore continue their work at all times without being disturbed by messages popping up or being slowed down by performance-hungry background processes. At the same time, the software adjusts the graphics performance in the background to optimize the system for the respective application purpose. Safe and anonymous on the web: In addition to built-in malware protection, Bitdefender Total Security 2021 includes its own Bitdefender Virtual Private Network (VPN). Thanks to reliable encryption and anonymization, users who purchase Bitdefender Total Security 2021 no longer have to worry about their online activities when the Bitdefender VPN is activated. This is because they are fully encrypted and therefore anonymous. Passwords, bank data and downloads are also optimally protected in wireless networks. Bitdefender Internet Security: Multi-Layer Ransomware Protection & Cleanup NEW. Get multi-layered ransomware protection with Bitdefender Total Security Multi-Device 2020. Behavioral threat detection prevents infections and protects your most important documents from ransomware encryption . The new Ransomware Cleanup feature ensures that data such as documents, pictures, videos, or music are protected from any type of ransomware attack. Bitdefender Internet Security: Prevent cyberattacks before they even start! NEW Online Threat Defense. New network-based layer of protection prevents vulnerabilities in your system from being exploited, detects and blocks brute force attacks, prevents your device from becoming part of a botnet, and ensures sensitive data is never transmitted unencrypted. Includes: Original Bitdefender Total Security 2021 license key. Verified high-speed download li...
Price: 68.62 £ | Shipping*: 0.00 £
AVG TuneUp 2024
AVG TuneUp 2024
More PC performance than you thought possible with AVG TuneUp 2024 Make old PCs last longer and new PCs perform even better with AVG TuneUp 2024. Our PC optimization tool can speed up your PC and improve its performance thanks to a revamped sleep mode technology. In addition, there are cleanup functions for drives and browsers. Want more? Read more. The award-winning tuning software with over 35 tools that fixes, speeds up, cleans up and extends your PC's battery life. IMPORTANT! Platforms: Operating Systems: 1 device ✖ 3 devices ✖ ✖ ✖ 5 devices ✖ ✖ ✖ 10 devices ✖ ✖ ✖ IMPROVED FOR 2024 AVG TuneUp 2024 Automatically repairs and maintains your PC Tired of errors, crashes and freezing systems? AVG's improved automatic maintenance optimizes your PC for you every week, so you can simply enjoy better performance around the clock. Buy AVG TuneUp 2024 cheap now at Blitzhandel24. Faster computing performance, significantly fewer crashes and dropouts More memory, longer battery life A significantly faster startup and shutdown Eliminating a wide range of computer problems - on all types of devices Use AVG Cleaner PRO on Android phones and tablets Automatically cleans your registry If you want your Windows operating system to work as it should and avoid errors and crashes, let AVG TuneUp 2024 identify problems in your registry and fix them automatically. Maintains your PC with automatic maintenance Our automatic maintenance cleans up browser traces, tracking cookies, cache files, and program leftovers for more disk space. IMPROVED Speed up and optimize your PC If your PC takes too much time to boot, their programs run slowly, games jerk and websites take forever to load, AVG TuneUp 2024 is for you. Yes, it really works. Here's how: Optimize your PC with sleep mode Installed programs slow down your by wasting your PC's memory and CPU resources. Our completely redesigned sleep mode puts them to sleep and wakes them up only when they are really needed. NEW Remove bloatware and junk programs with AVG TuneUP 2024 Old programs you no longer need, toolbars and trial versions, software pre-installed on your PC... all this takes up space and can eventually trigger problems. Find and remove unwanted software with Software Uninstaller Our Software Uninstaller detects bloatware and helps you remove it, which also applies to programs you no longer use and had completely forgotten about. IMPROVED Free up speaker space and clean up over 200 apps with AVG TuneUP 2024 From day one, junk accumulates on your PC: Windows file debris, data junk from the Internet, and file debris from your own programs. You don't need or want all that, it just takes up disk space and can eventually lead to problems. We have the solutions for you: Give your hard drive a deep clean with Disk Cleaner From files of the installation program to the cache. From old backups to temporary system files. They have all done their duty and are now just ballast. That's why we clean them up and make room for the important stuff. Easier and faster browsing with Browser Cleaner AVG TuneUp 2024 Purchase and no Temporary data and leftovers from online activities? That's over. We remove the files that Internet Explorer, Chrome, Firefox, etc. do not get rid of themselves. The result? A lighter, faster and more reliable browser. NEW Updates all your programs with one click Prevent security issues, bugs and annoying installers: AVG TuneUp 2024's Software Updater checks your installed software like Java, VLC and Skype and easily updates them to the latest, greatest versions. The trouble-free software updater Wine gets better and better as it ages. This is not true for software. Our Software Updater works fully automatically and supports updates for more than 50 of the most popular apps - with regular additions! The award-winning tuning software with over 35 tools that fixes, speeds up, cleans up your PC and extends battery life. More speed, fewer crashes AVG TuneUp 2024 unleashes the full potential of your Windows PC by prioritizing active apps to increase speed and fixing issues that slow it down. The smartest cleaner Deep cleaning your hard drive eliminates data junk from over 230 applications as well as file duplicates. This also ensures that your browser does not take up too many resources. Software Updater Keeps important and frequently used software up to date. Program Deactivator Silences inactive apps to free up processing power. AVG Cleaner PRO for AndroidTM Extends battery life and removes data junk, corrupt, blurry or duplicate photos to free up storage space. Automatic Maintenance Performs routine maintenance tasks. Drive Defrag Provides faster access to your hard drive. Automatic Cleaning Updates Ensures optimal cleaning with automatic updates. StartUp Manager Makes your computer boot up faster. Economy Mode Provides longer battery life. Live Optimization Prioritizes processes for optimal performan...
Price: 16.59 £ | Shipping*: 0.00 £
Acronis True Image 2021 Essentials
Acronis True Image 2021 Essentials
True Cyber Protection! Only one solution for home users combines backup features and anti-malware protection to reliably protect you from threats of all kinds - whether mishaps, hardware failures or modern hacker attacks. Simple, intuitive backup and antivirus solution Protects all your data-files, photos, applications, systems, and the devices they're stored on-with an intuitive interface that's accessible from anywhere Efficient all-in-one protectionUnites reliable backup capabilities with advanced anti-malware technology into a single, full-featured cyber protection solution-eliminating the cost and complexity of managing multiple tools Safe from all modern cyber threats Protects against all threats that could disrupt your digital life - from hard drive failures to lost/stolen devices to modern cyber attacks (even those that were previously unknown) News You want your data, applications and systems to always be available?! Acronis True Image 2021 meets these expectations by combining reliable backup capabilities with advanced anti-malware technology in a single cyber protection solution. Real-time Protection Cyber threats are constantly evolving, with approximately 350,000 new malware variants recorded every day. Our integrated, AI-powered anti-malware technology blocks them all - even those that were previously unknown - by scanning all the files you interact with in real time to detect and stop malicious activity. Realtime Protection Vulnerability Assessment Many cyberattacks exploit security weaknesses in your operating system or in the applications you rely on every day. Our vulnerability assessment tool checks if your system is susceptible to known vulnerabilities, assigns appropriate severity levels to vulnerabilities found, and recommends the installation of appropriate security updates to get you protected again. You can run antivirus scans manually, on a scheduled basis, or continuously as needed. On-demand ant ivirus scanning Make sure there are no hidden threats lurking on your computer by having your system scanned for malware (whenever you want). You can choose between a full scan, which scans your entire system - and a quick scan, which checks specific folders where malware usually hides. You can schedule a scan to run or start it directly with one click. On-demand antivirus scans Web filtering Most websites are useful, informative or entertaining - but some are designed to inject malware (such as malware, ransomware, cryptojackers) into your system, implement fraudulent intentions (scams, phishing threats) or spread false information (fake news). Our new protection feature automatically blocks such malicious URLs as soon as a user tries to visit a corresponding website. Protection for video conferencing Collaboration applications such as Zoom, Cisco Webex or Microsoft Teams are popular for keeping in touch with family members or friends. However, the security aspect is not supported or ensured enough. Acronis' new protection features prevent hackers from attacking your machine through such applications - for example, to inject malware codes into the system. Protection for video conferencing Clear Protection Dashboard Your data is valuable, but so is your time. That's why we developed our Protection Dashboard to help you quickly manage specific protection features (scan executions, exclusion lists, quarantined files) and easily monitor important information (number of files scanned, threats found and stopped, and scan status). New features Signature-based analysis of malware/viruses Classic anti-virus functionality provides regularly updated protection by checking for updates to the threat database every five minutes. Behavioral Analysis Engine Our new dynamic detection engine can identify malware while it is still running. Detection is based on the behavior of the malware, i.e. how it interacts with your Windows machine. CPU load balancing A new load balancing setting lets you prevent your computer's CPU from being overloaded during antivirus scans. Simply set other applications to have a higher CPU priority than antivirus scanning. Pausable protection You can pause protection whenever you want and for as long as you want: pause automatically, after scheduling, or the next time you reboot your system. Quarantine and exclusion lists Potential threats are isolated in a quarantine folder. However, you can manage exclusion lists for this feature so that certain programs you approve run uninterrupted. Integration with Windows Security Center Integration with Windows' own protection features ensures compliance with Windows policies and compatibility with other security solutions. Advanced features Fast Backup Validation You now have the option to validate only the latest (newest) version of your backup at a time, greatly speeding up the validation process and the assessment of whether the backup is usable. Resumable replications If the replication of a backup has been interrupted (e.g. bec...
Price: 43.33 £ | Shipping*: 0.00 £
AVG TuneUp 2024
AVG TuneUp 2024
More PC performance than you thought possible with AVG TuneUp 2024 Make old PCs last longer and new PCs perform even better with AVG TuneUp 2024. Our PC optimization tool can speed up your PC and improve its performance thanks to a revamped sleep mode technology. In addition, there are cleanup functions for drives and browsers. Want more? Read more. The award-winning tuning software with over 35 tools that fixes, speeds up, cleans up and extends your PC's battery life. IMPORTANT! Platforms: Operating Systems: 1 device ✖ 3 devices ✖ ✖ ✖ 5 devices ✖ ✖ ✖ 10 devices ✖ ✖ ✖ IMPROVED FOR 2024 AVG TuneUp 2024 Automatically repairs and maintains your PC Tired of errors, crashes and freezing systems? AVG's improved automatic maintenance optimizes your PC for you every week, so you can simply enjoy better performance around the clock. Buy AVG TuneUp 2024 cheap now at Blitzhandel24. Faster computing performance, significantly fewer crashes and dropouts More memory, longer battery life A significantly faster startup and shutdown Eliminating a wide range of computer problems - on all types of devices Use AVG Cleaner PRO on Android phones and tablets Automatically cleans your registry If you want your Windows operating system to work as it should and avoid errors and crashes, let AVG TuneUp 2024 identify problems in your registry and fix them automatically. Maintains your PC with automatic maintenance Our automatic maintenance cleans up browser traces, tracking cookies, cache files, and program leftovers for more disk space. IMPROVED Speed up and optimize your PC If your PC takes too much time to boot, their programs run slowly, games jerk and websites take forever to load, AVG TuneUp 2024 is for you. Yes, it really works. Here's how: Optimize your PC with sleep mode Installed programs slow down your by wasting your PC's memory and CPU resources. Our completely redesigned sleep mode puts them to sleep and wakes them up only when they are really needed. NEW Remove bloatware and junk programs with AVG TuneUP 2024 Old programs you no longer need, toolbars and trial versions, software pre-installed on your PC... all this takes up space and can eventually trigger problems. Find and remove unwanted software with Software Uninstaller Our Software Uninstaller detects bloatware and helps you remove it, which also applies to programs you no longer use and had completely forgotten about. IMPROVED Free up speaker space and clean up over 200 apps with AVG TuneUP 2024 From day one, junk accumulates on your PC: Windows file debris, data junk from the Internet, and file debris from your own programs. You don't need or want all that, it just takes up disk space and can eventually lead to problems. We have the solutions for you: Give your hard drive a deep clean with Disk Cleaner From files of the installation program to the cache. From old backups to temporary system files. They have all done their duty and are now just ballast. That's why we clean them up and make room for the important stuff. Easier and faster browsing with Browser Cleaner AVG TuneUp 2024 Purchase and no Temporary data and leftovers from online activities? That's over. We remove the files that Internet Explorer, Chrome, Firefox, etc. do not get rid of themselves. The result? A lighter, faster and more reliable browser. NEW Updates all your programs with one click Prevent security issues, bugs and annoying installers: AVG TuneUp 2024's Software Updater checks your installed software like Java, VLC and Skype and easily updates them to the latest, greatest versions. The trouble-free software updater Wine gets better and better as it ages. This is not true for software. Our Software Updater works fully automatically and supports updates for more than 50 of the most popular apps - with regular additions! The award-winning tuning software with over 35 tools that fixes, speeds up, cleans up your PC and extends battery life. More speed, fewer crashes AVG TuneUp 2024 unleashes the full potential of your Windows PC by prioritizing active apps to increase speed and fixing issues that slow it down. The smartest cleaner Deep cleaning your hard drive eliminates data junk from over 230 applications as well as file duplicates. This also ensures that your browser does not take up too many resources. Software Updater Keeps important and frequently used software up to date. Program Deactivator Silences inactive apps to free up processing power. AVG Cleaner PRO for AndroidTM Extends battery life and removes data junk, corrupt, blurry or duplicate photos to free up storage space. Automatic Maintenance Performs routine maintenance tasks. Drive Defrag Provides faster access to your hard drive. Automatic Cleaning Updates Ensures optimal cleaning with automatic updates. StartUp Manager Makes your computer boot up faster. Economy Mode Provides longer battery life. Live Optimization Prioritizes processes for optimal performan...
Price: 7.19 £ | Shipping*: 0.00 £

Do you suspect that politics always looks for a scapegoat to deflect from its own mistakes?

Politics often involves complex decision-making and the need to manage public opinion. In some cases, politicians may look for a s...

Politics often involves complex decision-making and the need to manage public opinion. In some cases, politicians may look for a scapegoat to deflect from their own mistakes in order to shift blame and protect their reputation. However, it is important to note that not all political actions are driven by this motive, and there are many instances where politicians take responsibility for their actions and work to address mistakes openly and transparently. Ultimately, the use of scapegoating in politics varies depending on the specific circumstances and individuals involved.

Source: AI generated from FAQ.net

What goal does Robespierre declare the Terror to be a means of politics for?

Robespierre declared the Terror to be a means of politics for "saving the Republic." He believed that the use of terror was necess...

Robespierre declared the Terror to be a means of politics for "saving the Republic." He believed that the use of terror was necessary to protect the gains of the French Revolution and to eliminate the enemies of the Republic. Robespierre saw the Terror as a way to maintain control and stability in the face of internal and external threats to the revolutionary government. Ultimately, he believed that the Terror was a necessary tool for preserving the ideals of the Revolution and ensuring the survival of the Republic.

Source: AI generated from FAQ.net

Is a voluntary social year (FSJ) in the field of culture recommended?

A voluntary social year (FSJ) in the field of culture can be a valuable experience for individuals interested in gaining practical...

A voluntary social year (FSJ) in the field of culture can be a valuable experience for individuals interested in gaining practical skills and knowledge in the cultural sector. It provides an opportunity to contribute to cultural projects, develop interpersonal skills, and broaden one's cultural awareness. Additionally, it can be a stepping stone for those considering a career in the arts or cultural management. Overall, a voluntary social year in the field of culture can be a rewarding and enriching experience for those passionate about the arts.

Source: AI generated from FAQ.net

Keywords: Voluntary Social Year Culture Recommended Experience Education Opportunity Impact Development

What are the dangers of the social market economy?

The social market economy, while aiming to balance free market principles with social welfare, can face several dangers. One risk...

The social market economy, while aiming to balance free market principles with social welfare, can face several dangers. One risk is the potential for income inequality to widen, as the focus on market competition may lead to disparities in wealth distribution. Additionally, there is a danger of market failures, where competition may not always result in optimal outcomes for society, such as in cases of monopolies or externalities. Lastly, there is a risk of regulatory capture, where powerful interest groups may influence policies to benefit themselves at the expense of the broader society.

Source: AI generated from FAQ.net

Keywords: Inequality Unemployment Exploitation Monopoly Instability Corruption Environmental Dependency Inflation Poverty

Similar search terms for news4:
And
The
Your
With
For
You
Bitdefender
From
Are
Software
Bitdefender Total Security, Multi Device
Bitdefender Total Security, Multi Device
Bitdefender Total Security 2021: Buy and put a stop to threats. Viruses, malware, Trojans, phishing attacks on online banking. The list of threats from the far reaches of the Internet is long. Users who buy Bitdefender Total Security 2021 are not defenseless against the new threats of our time. With the latest version of the award-winning security software installed on over 500 million systems worldwide, Bitdefender gives threats no chance. Bitdefender uses a cross-platform approach and protects not only Windows PCs and Mac OS X devices, but also mobile devices with Android or iOS. Users who rely on Bitdefender Total Security 2021 thus protect up to ten devices for the period of one year with a reliable complete protection. Innovations in Bitdefender 2021 The first major innovation is the completely redesigned dashboard, which catches the eye as soon as you start the program. As soon as you open the software, the status of all devices protected with Bitdefender appears, and no longer just the status of the device currently in use. In addition to the ergonomic redesign of the buttons for the most frequently used functions, the integrated news feed is particularly interesting. This is one of the ways the program delivers the most important information about new malware that is wreaking havoc on the Internet. The vulnerability scan has also been revised, which warns of entry points for attacks and reveals existing security holes, e.g. in Windows accounts. A particularly practical feature is that the software immediately displays an explanation and risk assessment for each vulnerability identified by the vulnerability scan. Another new feature is the optimized protection against so-called "fileless attacks". This term refers to attacks that do not target easily accessible system components, but rather those that are difficult to access, such as RAM, in order to circumvent file scanning technologies. Bitdefender Total Security 2021 - all advantages from one source Saving resources: A good security software should protect the system in the best possible way without slowing it down. This is exactly the case with the new version of Bitdefender, because on the one hand the software makes do with a minimum of system resources. On the other hand, internal tools support the optimization of computers and mobile devices to release the maximum performance for a smooth system operation. Phishing protection: As more and more payments are made online, financial crime is increasingly moving online. Thanks to advanced phishing protection, Bitdefender not only warns you of dangers, but also automatically blocks dubious offers and deceptive-looking fake websites. Credit card numbers, passwords and financial data are therefore safe when shopping and banking online. Protected online banking: Speaking of online banking. Those who conduct their financial transactions online benefit not only from phishing protection. A browser that is specially protected against fraud attempts enables, according to the motto "twice is better", not only secure online banking but also secure online shopping. Flexible modes: Bitdefender 2021 automatically detects whether the device in question is currently playing, working or watching a movie. Users can therefore continue their work at all times without being disturbed by messages popping up or being slowed down by performance-hungry background processes. At the same time, the software adjusts the graphics performance in the background to optimize the system for the respective application purpose. Safe and anonymous on the web: In addition to built-in malware protection, Bitdefender Total Security 2021 includes its own Bitdefender Virtual Private Network (VPN). Thanks to reliable encryption and anonymization, users who purchase Bitdefender Total Security 2021 no longer have to worry about their online activities when the Bitdefender VPN is activated. This is because they are fully encrypted and therefore anonymous. Passwords, bank data and downloads are also optimally protected in wireless networks. Bitdefender Internet Security: Multi-Layer Ransomware Protection & Cleanup NEW. Get multi-layered ransomware protection with Bitdefender Total Security Multi-Device 2020. Behavioral threat detection prevents infections and protects your most important documents from ransomware encryption . The new Ransomware Cleanup feature ensures that data such as documents, pictures, videos, or music are protected from any type of ransomware attack. Bitdefender Internet Security: Prevent cyberattacks before they even start! NEW Online Threat Defense. New network-based layer of protection prevents vulnerabilities in your system from being exploited, detects and blocks brute force attacks, prevents your device from becoming part of a botnet, and ensures sensitive data is never transmitted unencrypted. Includes: Original Bitdefender Total Security 2021 license key. Verified high-speed download li...
Price: 65.01 £ | Shipping*: 0.00 £
Bitdefender Total Security, Multi Device
Bitdefender Total Security, Multi Device
Bitdefender Total Security 2021: Buy and put a stop to threats. Viruses, malware, Trojans, phishing attacks on online banking. The list of threats from the far reaches of the Internet is long. Users who buy Bitdefender Total Security 2021 are not defenseless against the new threats of our time. With the latest version of the award-winning security software installed on over 500 million systems worldwide, Bitdefender gives threats no chance. Bitdefender uses a cross-platform approach and protects not only Windows PCs and Mac OS X devices, but also mobile devices with Android or iOS. Users who rely on Bitdefender Total Security 2021 thus protect up to ten devices for the period of one year with a reliable complete protection. Innovations in Bitdefender 2021 The first major innovation is the completely redesigned dashboard, which catches the eye as soon as you start the program. As soon as you open the software, the status of all devices protected with Bitdefender appears, and no longer just the status of the device currently in use. In addition to the ergonomic redesign of the buttons for the most frequently used functions, the integrated news feed is particularly interesting. This is one of the ways the program delivers the most important information about new malware that is wreaking havoc on the Internet. The vulnerability scan has also been revised, which warns of entry points for attacks and reveals existing security holes, e.g. in Windows accounts. A particularly practical feature is that the software immediately displays an explanation and risk assessment for each vulnerability identified by the vulnerability scan. Another new feature is the optimized protection against so-called "fileless attacks". This term refers to attacks that do not target easily accessible system components, but rather those that are difficult to access, such as RAM, in order to circumvent file scanning technologies. Bitdefender Total Security 2021 - all advantages from one source Saving resources: A good security software should protect the system in the best possible way without slowing it down. This is exactly the case with the new version of Bitdefender, because on the one hand the software makes do with a minimum of system resources. On the other hand, internal tools support the optimization of computers and mobile devices to release the maximum performance for a smooth system operation. Phishing protection: As more and more payments are made online, financial crime is increasingly moving online. Thanks to advanced phishing protection, Bitdefender not only warns you of dangers, but also automatically blocks dubious offers and deceptive-looking fake websites. Credit card numbers, passwords and financial data are therefore safe when shopping and banking online. Protected online banking: Speaking of online banking. Those who conduct their financial transactions online benefit not only from phishing protection. A browser that is specially protected against fraud attempts enables, according to the motto "twice is better", not only secure online banking but also secure online shopping. Flexible modes: Bitdefender 2021 automatically detects whether the device in question is currently playing, working or watching a movie. Users can therefore continue their work at all times without being disturbed by messages popping up or being slowed down by performance-hungry background processes. At the same time, the software adjusts the graphics performance in the background to optimize the system for the respective application purpose. Safe and anonymous on the web: In addition to built-in malware protection, Bitdefender Total Security 2021 includes its own Bitdefender Virtual Private Network (VPN). Thanks to reliable encryption and anonymization, users who purchase Bitdefender Total Security 2021 no longer have to worry about their online activities when the Bitdefender VPN is activated. This is because they are fully encrypted and therefore anonymous. Passwords, bank data and downloads are also optimally protected in wireless networks. Bitdefender Internet Security: Multi-Layer Ransomware Protection & Cleanup NEW. Get multi-layered ransomware protection with Bitdefender Total Security Multi-Device 2020. Behavioral threat detection prevents infections and protects your most important documents from ransomware encryption . The new Ransomware Cleanup feature ensures that data such as documents, pictures, videos, or music are protected from any type of ransomware attack. Bitdefender Internet Security: Prevent cyberattacks before they even start! NEW Online Threat Defense. New network-based layer of protection prevents vulnerabilities in your system from being exploited, detects and blocks brute force attacks, prevents your device from becoming part of a botnet, and ensures sensitive data is never transmitted unencrypted. Includes: Original Bitdefender Total Security 2021 license key. Verified high-speed download li...
Price: 101.14 £ | Shipping*: 0.00 £
TechSmith Snagit 2024
TechSmith Snagit 2024
Snagit - The leading screen capture, image editing, and video recording software. Share ideas more efficiently using images and video and increase communication effectiveness. Important: Upgrades are only available from the last two previous versions. If you choose the Education, Government, Update or Renewal version, proof of purchase must be provided/ or uploaded during the purchase process. Alternatively via e-mail: shop@blitzhandel24.de , Fax:+49 5064 6924949 or by mail. Your order cannot be processed without proof. News Snagit Snagit is a real must-have for anyone who works in teams or is decentralized. The new video features make time-shifted collaboration much easier. Capture animations and highlight the cursor. Combine videos. Share content through Microsoft Teams. Start fresh and organize your collections with stamps. Screendraw videos Picture-in-picture video in multiple forms Modernized screencast feature for effective team collaboration Comprehensive sharing Videos with screendraw function Expressive, effective videos with Screen Draw: Add enhancements while recording a video. Use arrows, squares, and step numbers in customizable colors to highlight important information on screen. Each added element automatically fades out as your video progresses. Extensive sharing Share anywhere: Snagit puts you in control of where you want to host and share your content, with easy-to-access options like the sharing drop-down menu and a customizable toolbar and presets for instant sharing. Modernized Screencast feature for effective team collaboration Team Collaboration: Screencast is included in Snagit is Screencast, which helps you drive the conversation with features designed for asynchronous collaboration . Share up to 25 videos and unlimited images from Snagit directly to Screencast with the new Share Link button. Your team members can leave comments and notes about your images or specific points in a video. Organize and save your projects with collections your team can contribute and subscribe to. Create high-quality images, videos, and animated GIFs easily with Snagit How it works Record any operation on your computer screen and create a graphical step-by-step tutorial from it by purchasing TechSmith Snagit . Screen capture Demonstrate workflows with screenshots and videos so your clients and colleagues can get a quick overview. Add explanation Add tags, annotations, or audio comments to your recordings and answer questions with short videos. Share your recordings as an image, video, or GIF Send media directly to popular apps, platforms, and cloud storage. Keep an editable copy for yourself. Function Description All-in-One Capture Capture the entire screen, areas, windows, or scrolling pages. Scrolling Panorama Capture a scrolling page in its entirety as an image. Snagit makes it easy to capture vertically and horizontally scrolling areas, endless scrolling web pages, long conversations, and more. Capture Text Extract text from a screenshot or file and easily paste it into other documents for later editing. This way, you can easily copy information without having to tediously type it out. Cloud library Seamlessly search, open, and edit recordings on multiple computers (Windows and Mac) when synced through your favorite cloud provider. Screen video recorder With Snagit's screen recorder, you can easily scroll through the steps on your screen and record yourself doing it - or use individual frames of your video recording as a screenshot. Videos can be saved in MP4 format or as animated GIF files. Record camera Record your screen or webcam - or use the picture-in-picture feature to record both and add a personal touch to communications with teammates or clients, wherever they are. Record audio Enrich your videos with audio from a microphone or your computer's system audio output. Animated GIFs Convert short recordings (in MP4 file format) into animated GIF files and quickly embed them in websites, documents, or chats. Snagit offers standard and custom options that let you create exactly the GIF file you need, when you need it. Trim video clips Remove unwanted passages from your screenshots. You can trim out parts at the beginning, middle, and end of your video. capture iOS screen With the TechSmith Capture app, you can easily record your iOS screen and instantly send the result to Snagit for cropping. Annotations Screenshots with professional tools. Add a personal touch and professional polish to your screens with pre-made or custom style templates. Tool List Document steps and processes with an automatically ascending sequence of numbers or letters. Smart Move Objects in your screenshot are automatically recognized. You can rearrange buttons, delete text, or edit other elements in your screenshots. Replace Text Snagit detects the text in your screenshots so you can quickly edit it. Change the words, font, colors, and size of the text in your screenshots witho...
Price: 27.43 £ | Shipping*: 0.00 £
Microsoft SharePoint Server 2016 Standard User CAL
Microsoft SharePoint Server 2016 Standard User CAL
Expand the user base with individual CALs for Microsoft SharePoint Server 2016 Standard Microsoft SharePoint Server 2016 Standard is scalable to fit the needs of your business. Easily add users by purchasing additional CALs. Client Access Licenses (CALs) allow additional users to log in to your system and access all the tools and benefits of the server software. Individual CALs are a great choice for small to medium-sized businesses that need an affordable path to growth. A world-class experience with Microsoft SharePoint Server 2016 Standard - cloud-based performance and scalability for your business Microsoft SharePoint Server 2016 Standard delivers a world-class experience and gives your organization's on-premises infrastructure a boost in scalability, reliability and performance. Revitalize your business with the power of the cloud for all your innovative ideas and projects. Intranet sites are licensed through a Server/CAL (Client Access License) model. SharePoint Server 2016 is required for each running instance of the software, and CALs are required for each person or device accessing a SharePoint Server. This product is a downloadable CAL license for Microsoft SharePoint Server 2016 Standard. Manage user access with individual Microsoft SharePoint Server 2016 Standard User CALs Microsoft SharePoint Server 2016 Standard User CAL (Client Access License) is a type of license that allows a user to log in to a SharePoint Server 2016 Standard system and access all the tools and features of the server software. These CALs are individual and are only valid for one user. It allows organizations to increase the number of users who can access the software by purchasing additional CALs. It is important to note that CALs are required to gain access to SharePoint Server 2016, and it is important to purchase enough CALs up front to support additional users if your organization grows. There are also other types of CALs, such as Device CALs, which allow access to SharePoint Server from a specific device. Cheap user base expansion with Microsoft SharePoint Server 2016 Standard User CALs at Blitzhandel24 Good news for companies that need these CALs is that they are available at Blitzhandel24 at affordable prices. This means that businesses will be able to purchase the licenses they need to be able to expand their user base without having to worry about costs skyrocketing. It is important to note that CALs are required to get access to SharePoint Server 2016, and it is important to purchase enough CALs upfront to support additional users if your business grows.
Price: 28.87 £ | Shipping*: 0.00 £

Can you give examples of fake news?

Sure, examples of fake news include fabricated stories about celebrities or politicians, misleading headlines, and manipulated ima...

Sure, examples of fake news include fabricated stories about celebrities or politicians, misleading headlines, and manipulated images or videos. For instance, a fake news story might claim that a celebrity has died when they are actually alive, or that a politician made a controversial statement that they never actually said. Another example is the use of doctored images or videos to create false narratives or misrepresent events. These types of fake news can spread quickly on social media and can have real-world consequences.

Source: AI generated from FAQ.net

Why is Germany such a culture of envy?

Germany is often perceived as a culture of envy due to its strong emphasis on equality and social justice. The country's history o...

Germany is often perceived as a culture of envy due to its strong emphasis on equality and social justice. The country's history of economic disparities and social inequalities has led to a culture where people are more sensitive to others' successes and possessions. Additionally, the German education system and social welfare programs promote a sense of fairness and equality, which can sometimes manifest as envy towards those who are perceived as having more. This cultural trait is also influenced by the concept of "Schadenfreude," which is the pleasure derived from others' misfortune, leading to a complex interplay of emotions in German society.

Source: AI generated from FAQ.net

Keywords: Jealousy Comparison Competition Success Achievement Wealth Social Status Inequality Resentment

Are rules sensible in an economy?

Yes, rules are sensible in an economy because they provide a framework for fair competition, protect consumers from exploitation,...

Yes, rules are sensible in an economy because they provide a framework for fair competition, protect consumers from exploitation, and ensure the stability and integrity of the market. Rules help to prevent monopolies, fraud, and unethical business practices, which ultimately contribute to a more efficient and equitable economy. Additionally, rules can also provide guidance and predictability for businesses, investors, and consumers, which can help to foster trust and confidence in the economy.

Source: AI generated from FAQ.net

How do you feel about the relief package in politics?

As an AI language model, I don't have personal feelings, but I can provide an analysis. The relief package in politics is a comple...

As an AI language model, I don't have personal feelings, but I can provide an analysis. The relief package in politics is a complex and contentious issue. While some people believe it is necessary to provide financial assistance to those in need, others argue that it may lead to increased government spending and debt. Ultimately, the effectiveness of the relief package will depend on its implementation and the impact it has on the economy and people's lives.

Source: AI generated from FAQ.net
AVG TuneUp 2024
AVG TuneUp 2024
More PC performance than you thought possible with AVG TuneUp 2024 Make old PCs last longer and new PCs perform even better with AVG TuneUp 2024. Our PC optimization tool can speed up your PC and improve its performance thanks to a revamped sleep mode technology. In addition, there are cleanup functions for drives and browsers. Want more? Read more. The award-winning tuning software with over 35 tools that fixes, speeds up, cleans up and extends your PC's battery life. IMPORTANT! Platforms: Operating Systems: 1 device ✖ 3 devices ✖ ✖ ✖ 5 devices ✖ ✖ ✖ 10 devices ✖ ✖ ✖ IMPROVED FOR 2024 AVG TuneUp 2024 Automatically repairs and maintains your PC Tired of errors, crashes and freezing systems? AVG's improved automatic maintenance optimizes your PC for you every week, so you can simply enjoy better performance around the clock. Buy AVG TuneUp 2024 cheap now at Blitzhandel24. Faster computing performance, significantly fewer crashes and dropouts More memory, longer battery life A significantly faster startup and shutdown Eliminating a wide range of computer problems - on all types of devices Use AVG Cleaner PRO on Android phones and tablets Automatically cleans your registry If you want your Windows operating system to work as it should and avoid errors and crashes, let AVG TuneUp 2024 identify problems in your registry and fix them automatically. Maintains your PC with automatic maintenance Our automatic maintenance cleans up browser traces, tracking cookies, cache files, and program leftovers for more disk space. IMPROVED Speed up and optimize your PC If your PC takes too much time to boot, their programs run slowly, games jerk and websites take forever to load, AVG TuneUp 2024 is for you. Yes, it really works. Here's how: Optimize your PC with sleep mode Installed programs slow down your by wasting your PC's memory and CPU resources. Our completely redesigned sleep mode puts them to sleep and wakes them up only when they are really needed. NEW Remove bloatware and junk programs with AVG TuneUP 2024 Old programs you no longer need, toolbars and trial versions, software pre-installed on your PC... all this takes up space and can eventually trigger problems. Find and remove unwanted software with Software Uninstaller Our Software Uninstaller detects bloatware and helps you remove it, which also applies to programs you no longer use and had completely forgotten about. IMPROVED Free up speaker space and clean up over 200 apps with AVG TuneUP 2024 From day one, junk accumulates on your PC: Windows file debris, data junk from the Internet, and file debris from your own programs. You don't need or want all that, it just takes up disk space and can eventually lead to problems. We have the solutions for you: Give your hard drive a deep clean with Disk Cleaner From files of the installation program to the cache. From old backups to temporary system files. They have all done their duty and are now just ballast. That's why we clean them up and make room for the important stuff. Easier and faster browsing with Browser Cleaner AVG TuneUp 2024 Purchase and no Temporary data and leftovers from online activities? That's over. We remove the files that Internet Explorer, Chrome, Firefox, etc. do not get rid of themselves. The result? A lighter, faster and more reliable browser. NEW Updates all your programs with one click Prevent security issues, bugs and annoying installers: AVG TuneUp 2024's Software Updater checks your installed software like Java, VLC and Skype and easily updates them to the latest, greatest versions. The trouble-free software updater Wine gets better and better as it ages. This is not true for software. Our Software Updater works fully automatically and supports updates for more than 50 of the most popular apps - with regular additions! The award-winning tuning software with over 35 tools that fixes, speeds up, cleans up your PC and extends battery life. More speed, fewer crashes AVG TuneUp 2024 unleashes the full potential of your Windows PC by prioritizing active apps to increase speed and fixing issues that slow it down. The smartest cleaner Deep cleaning your hard drive eliminates data junk from over 230 applications as well as file duplicates. This also ensures that your browser does not take up too many resources. Software Updater Keeps important and frequently used software up to date. Program Deactivator Silences inactive apps to free up processing power. AVG Cleaner PRO for AndroidTM Extends battery life and removes data junk, corrupt, blurry or duplicate photos to free up storage space. Automatic Maintenance Performs routine maintenance tasks. Drive Defrag Provides faster access to your hard drive. Automatic Cleaning Updates Ensures optimal cleaning with automatic updates. StartUp Manager Makes your computer boot up faster. Economy Mode Provides longer battery life. Live Optimization Prioritizes processes for optimal performan...
Price: 14.42 £ | Shipping*: 0.00 £
Nitro Pro 13, 1 user, Multilingual
Nitro Pro 13, 1 user, Multilingual
More productivity with Nitro Pro 13 Small and medium sized companies buy the right PDF program at Blitzhandel.de, where all products can be easily compared. PDF documents enjoy great popularity. They are easy to view with common software and therefore ideal for document exchange in a business context. Their small file size, which makes it easier to upload on the Internet or send by e-mail, also helps. Documents cannot be changed without professional software and can also be protected against editing by passwords. Nitro Pro 13 is a proven, feature-rich program for business users. Buy user-friendly PDF program Nitro Pro 13 offers an easy-to-use interface that users of Microsoft products can quickly navigate. MS Office toolbars and shortcuts are integrated. A plug-in is available for Outlook. The tools currently in use are set in detail by the user in dialog boxes. When business users purchase Nitro Pro 13, they purchase the ability to digitally sign documents. Recipients, who also have a PDF program, conveniently counter-sign. In the free Nitro Cloud, digitally signed documents can be converted directly into Microsoft Office documents. The program can be accessed on desktop computers, in the browser or on mobile devices. Nitro 13 also provides all the basic functions in the handy web application. Buy Nitro Pro and create PDFs professionally From any file that can be printed, Nitro Pro 13 allows you to create a PDF. This includes Microsoft Office documents, images, PDF/A standards and text formats. Users store the PDFs locally, at well-known cloud providers such as Google Drive and Dropbox, and in SharePoint directories. PDFs created with Nitro 13 Pro can be opened with any standard PDF program. Conversely, Nitro Pro 13 lets you convert PDFs into Microsoft Word files, Excel spreadsheets, or PowerPoint presentations. Users insert images and text from different windows into a PDF or transfer them from a PDF into Office documents. Multiple PDFs or other files are merged by users to create a single document in PDF format. Likewise, Nitro Pro 13 allows you to split PDFs or reorganize the pages in your document. Scanned documents are freely editable in terms of size, colour and layout. A practical function for companies is the creation of fillable forms. PDFs can be easily compared to identify differences in versions. This applies to texts and images. For the exchange of information, users make comments or markings in the documents. These are fully compatible with other PDF programs and therefore easily visible to other recipients. Replies to comments will be marked with the name of the author. Nitro 13 Pro will combine all comments into a separate PDF file if desired. Users sign documents or provide them with a choice of available or self-made stamps such as "approved". PDFs protect companies with passwords or integrated encryption. They hide confidential information by blackening it. Give your teams the tools they need to work better with documents and with each other. News and improvements in Nitro Pro 13: Create PDFs and combine files Create PDFs from almost any document, image or file type Create and combine PDFs with drag-and-drop Insert, delete and organize pages in a PDF file Combine different files and file types in one PDF file Comprehensive integration with Office 365, Sharepoint 365, OneDrive for Business, Dropbox, Box, Google Drive Copy and paste selected parts of a PDF file with undamaged formatting Create PDF files in batches Convert files to and from PDF Convert Word, PowerPoint and Excel files into editable PDFs Convert PDFs into editable Word, PowerPoint, Excel files Convert scanned documents into editable and searchable PDFs Convert PDFs to JPEG, TIFF or PNG image formats Convert web pages into interactive PDFs, complete and with links Convert CAD files to PDF Convert PDF files of all types to PDF/A class 1 and 2 Extract text and images Postscript based document conversion Applying and requesting electronic signatures Request secure, legally binding electronic signatures Uncomplicated e-signature workflows designed for speed and ease of use Insert your own electronic signature Digitally sign and certify documents Send, track and confirm electronic signatures with real-time notifications and analysis Easy mobile signing optimized for smartphones and tablets E-signature templates for frequently used forms Easily add and share documents and templates with your team Edit PDF files Insert and edit text and images Insert and edit fonts, layouts and pages Optimize, compress and repair PDF files Visual rotation of images and pages Insert and edit bookmarks, links, headers, numbering and watermarks Insert and edit Bates numbering Create searchable and editable PDF files using OCR (Optical Character Recognition) Intelligent Alignment Tool Copy and paste between applications Automatic text wrap/text scaling Recognition of scanned images with Deskew Ensure the security of PDFs Provide PDFs with password...
Price: 130.05 £ | Shipping*: 0.00 £
WebEasy Professional 10, English
WebEasy Professional 10, English
#1 Rated Best Seller! Design Your Website with Drag-and-Drop Simplicity 1000's of Website Template Combinations Add GoogleMaps, Facebook and Twitter Link Sharing Buttons Create a Website for Desktops, Laptops and Mobile Devices No Programming Required! Automatically Generates HTML Code Why Choose WebEasy Professional 10? Because you can build a great website in just one hour. WebEasy guides you step-by-step with built-in templates and e-commerce tools - no programming or HTML knowledge are needed. Everything you need to create an impactful website is included in every WebEasy package. In just one-click WebEasy publishes your website in minutes for the world to see. New Features in Version 10 WebEasy Professional 10, the complete web design studio, offers new and improved tools to enhance your website! This innovative and easy-to-use new version includes: New Website Template Gallery Completely redesigned website assistant lets you browse and preview hundreds of cool designs directly in any browser. New Website Style Gallery Hundreds of styles that add fonts, colors, links, backgrounds and more to any template in minutes. New and Improved Google Maps Easily one-step process adds Google Maps directly to your website. Makes it easy for visitors to find your store, office or other locations. New Cutting-Edge Website Templates Including restaurants, photography, wedding, construction, outdoors, products/services, medical, real estate, gardening and more. Easier Than Ever to Use New workflow makes creating your website simpler and more intuitive than ever. And Much More! Templates 1000's of Website Template Combinations Choose from 1000's of professionally designed website template combinations for business, club, team, organization, school and home use or create your own completely unique look. Start with Functional Website WebEasy website templates are custom designed by website design professionals. Each site includes unique pages and working navigation and links. Features No Programming or HTML Knowledge is Needed WebEasy automatically generates HTML code that works with all popular browsers. Completely Customizable Add or delete pages, change links, fonts, images, text and background colors. Edit text right on the page or replace it by pasting in your own. Intuitive Drag-And-Drop Simplicity Simply drag your photos, forms, services, objects and animations directly into the layout. Track and Collect Visitor Information Insert dynamic forms into your website to collect contact information from visitors and then turn them into customers by sending promotional emails and newsletters. Get Your Own Personalized Domain Name Build a professional image and attract customers worldwide with your own personalized domain name (www.KelleysKitchen.com). If you already have a domain name, we can transfer your registration for you. Just call us and we will take care of everything. Get Personalized Email Addresses Boost your company image by using email branded with your website address (for example sales@kelleyskitchen.com ) Powerful E-Commerce Tools to Build Your Own Web Store Create an efficient and compelling online store using WebEasy. WebEasy provides everything you need - shopping carts, real-time, secure transaction processing, email capture and more. Optimize Your Website To Rank High in Search Engines Use the SEO Assistant to improve the visibility of your website by storing the page title, keywords and description within each page so search engines and people can find you. Promote Your Products on eBay Our eBay Web Page Wizard allows you to generate web pages that are compatible with eBay. Increase your eBay sales with professional-looking pages! Accept Payments 24/7 through PayPal Add a PayPal Shopping Cart to your website and ring up sales at your customers' convenience, 24 hours a day. PayPal Shopping Cart lets your customers purchase multiple products and services from your site with a single payment. Generate Web Page Photo Albums Use the built-in wizard to select your photos, choose from several photo page themes, insert any descriptions and Web Easy does the rest. Share your favorite memories today! Blog Web Page Wizard Create a personal blog to share your thoughts and photos with friends and the world. Create & Host Your Own Podcasts Create podcasts for music, videos, news and announcements and host them on your website. Web Easy does all the work for you automatically. Compatible with Internet Explorer, Firefox, Google Chrome, Safari and more, with iPhone® and Smartphone optimized website templates. Slider Zoom In and Out Controls for easier viewing and enhanced page navigation. Versatile Spell Checker helps give you an error-free, professional-looking website to attract traffic. Includes auto-correct, word suggestions, customization tools and more. YouTube Streaming embeds streaming videos and other popular relevant videos directly onto your site. Uploading videos on YouTube about your website ge...
Price: 34.65 £ | Shipping*: 0.00 £
Bitdefender Total Security, Multi Device
Bitdefender Total Security, Multi Device
Bitdefender Total Security 2021: Buy and put a stop to threats. Viruses, malware, Trojans, phishing attacks on online banking. The list of threats from the far reaches of the Internet is long. Users who buy Bitdefender Total Security 2021 are not defenseless against the new threats of our time. With the latest version of the award-winning security software installed on over 500 million systems worldwide, Bitdefender gives threats no chance. Bitdefender uses a cross-platform approach and protects not only Windows PCs and Mac OS X devices, but also mobile devices with Android or iOS. Users who rely on Bitdefender Total Security 2021 thus protect up to ten devices for the period of one year with a reliable complete protection. Innovations in Bitdefender 2021 The first major innovation is the completely redesigned dashboard, which catches the eye as soon as you start the program. As soon as you open the software, the status of all devices protected with Bitdefender appears, and no longer just the status of the device currently in use. In addition to the ergonomic redesign of the buttons for the most frequently used functions, the integrated news feed is particularly interesting. This is one of the ways the program delivers the most important information about new malware that is wreaking havoc on the Internet. The vulnerability scan has also been revised, which warns of entry points for attacks and reveals existing security holes, e.g. in Windows accounts. A particularly practical feature is that the software immediately displays an explanation and risk assessment for each vulnerability identified by the vulnerability scan. Another new feature is the optimized protection against so-called "fileless attacks". This term refers to attacks that do not target easily accessible system components, but rather those that are difficult to access, such as RAM, in order to circumvent file scanning technologies. Bitdefender Total Security 2021 - all advantages from one source Saving resources: A good security software should protect the system in the best possible way without slowing it down. This is exactly the case with the new version of Bitdefender, because on the one hand the software makes do with a minimum of system resources. On the other hand, internal tools support the optimization of computers and mobile devices to release the maximum performance for a smooth system operation. Phishing protection: As more and more payments are made online, financial crime is increasingly moving online. Thanks to advanced phishing protection, Bitdefender not only warns you of dangers, but also automatically blocks dubious offers and deceptive-looking fake websites. Credit card numbers, passwords and financial data are therefore safe when shopping and banking online. Protected online banking: Speaking of online banking. Those who conduct their financial transactions online benefit not only from phishing protection. A browser that is specially protected against fraud attempts enables, according to the motto "twice is better", not only secure online banking but also secure online shopping. Flexible modes: Bitdefender 2021 automatically detects whether the device in question is currently playing, working or watching a movie. Users can therefore continue their work at all times without being disturbed by messages popping up or being slowed down by performance-hungry background processes. At the same time, the software adjusts the graphics performance in the background to optimize the system for the respective application purpose. Safe and anonymous on the web: In addition to built-in malware protection, Bitdefender Total Security 2021 includes its own Bitdefender Virtual Private Network (VPN). Thanks to reliable encryption and anonymization, users who purchase Bitdefender Total Security 2021 no longer have to worry about their online activities when the Bitdefender VPN is activated. This is because they are fully encrypted and therefore anonymous. Passwords, bank data and downloads are also optimally protected in wireless networks. Bitdefender Internet Security: Multi-Layer Ransomware Protection & Cleanup NEW. Get multi-layered ransomware protection with Bitdefender Total Security Multi-Device 2020. Behavioral threat detection prevents infections and protects your most important documents from ransomware encryption . The new Ransomware Cleanup feature ensures that data such as documents, pictures, videos, or music are protected from any type of ransomware attack. Bitdefender Internet Security: Prevent cyberattacks before they even start! NEW Online Threat Defense. New network-based layer of protection prevents vulnerabilities in your system from being exploited, detects and blocks brute force attacks, prevents your device from becoming part of a botnet, and ensures sensitive data is never transmitted unencrypted. Includes: Original Bitdefender Total Security 2021 license key. Verified high-speed download li...
Price: 43.33 £ | Shipping*: 0.00 £

Why does the culture of "cheaper is better" exist in Germany?

The culture of "cheaper is better" in Germany can be attributed to a variety of factors. One reason is the country's strong tradit...

The culture of "cheaper is better" in Germany can be attributed to a variety of factors. One reason is the country's strong tradition of frugality and practicality, which values saving money and avoiding waste. Additionally, Germany has a competitive retail market with a wide range of discount stores and a strong emphasis on price comparison. The country's history of economic hardship, particularly after World War II, has also contributed to a mindset of prioritizing affordability. Finally, the German culture places a high value on quality and efficiency, so finding products that are both cheap and of good quality is highly prized.

Source: AI generated from FAQ.net

Looking for the most objective news source.

When looking for the most objective news source, it is important to consider sources that strive for impartiality, accuracy, and t...

When looking for the most objective news source, it is important to consider sources that strive for impartiality, accuracy, and transparency in their reporting. Some well-regarded sources known for their objectivity include Reuters, BBC News, and The Associated Press. These outlets are known for their commitment to reporting facts without bias and providing a wide range of perspectives on current events. It is also recommended to cross-reference information from multiple sources to ensure a well-rounded understanding of the news.

Source: AI generated from FAQ.net

Keywords: Unbiased Neutral Factual Impartial Unfiltered Balanced Credible Authentic Reliable Trustworthy

How can one educate young people about politics?

One way to educate young people about politics is to incorporate it into the school curriculum. This can be done by teaching civic...

One way to educate young people about politics is to incorporate it into the school curriculum. This can be done by teaching civics and government classes, organizing debates and discussions, and providing opportunities for students to engage with current events. Additionally, providing access to unbiased and reliable information through resources such as news articles, documentaries, and educational websites can help young people develop a better understanding of political issues. Finally, encouraging young people to participate in local community events, volunteer for political campaigns, and engage in discussions with family and peers can help them develop a deeper understanding of the political process.

Source: AI generated from FAQ.net

Is Arnold Gehlen returning to culture?

Arnold Gehlen's ideas and theories continue to be studied and discussed in the fields of sociology, anthropology, and philosophy....

Arnold Gehlen's ideas and theories continue to be studied and discussed in the fields of sociology, anthropology, and philosophy. While Gehlen himself is not returning to culture, his work remains influential and relevant in contemporary discussions about human nature, technology, and society. Scholars and thinkers continue to engage with Gehlen's concepts, adapting and building upon them in the context of current social and technological developments. Therefore, in a sense, Gehlen's ideas are returning to culture through ongoing academic and intellectual engagement.

Source: AI generated from FAQ.net

* All prices are inclusive of the statutory value added tax and, if applicable, plus shipping costs. The offer information is based on the information provided by the respective shop and is updated by automated processes. A real-time update does not take place, so that there may be deviations in individual cases.